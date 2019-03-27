'Crudely Constructed Homemade Explosive' Found in Gilroy

A "crudely constructed homemade explosive" was discovered in the parking lot of a business complex in Gilroy Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shiny, cylindrical device complete with a green fuse was found at 8080 Santa Teresa Blvd., police said. While the fuse had been lit, the explosive failed to detonate for "unknown reasons."

Police said the device was about 7 inches long and 1 inch in diameter. It was wrapped in foil and featured a fuse protruding from its center.

Bomb squad technicians inspected the device and determined that it was a "live crudely constructed homemade explosive."

"It is clear the person(s) who constructed the device have very little knowledge in the use of certain explosive chemical compounds," police said in a Facebook post.

Police asked the public to be careful if they come across similar devices. If people spot suspicious items, they are asked to call 911 right away.