Giants starter Johnny Cueto will not start Wednesday due to an injured ankle, the team said Tuesday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A few minutes after walking into the home clubhouse at AT&T Park, Andrew Suarez was asked if he knew if he was on the active roster.

"No," he said. "I guess I should find that out."

An hour later, Bruce Bochy finally explained two days of mystery. Johnny Cueto tweaked his left ankle while working out Saturday and is unlikely to start Wednesday's game. Cueto had already been pushed back twice, and he was only able to throw at 70 percent on Tuesday afternoon.

The Giants are trying to decide if Cueto needs a DL trip. In the meantime, Bochy said there's a "really good chance" Suarez makes his MLB debut Wednesday. Tyler Beede is making his debut tonight.

"They were in major league camp and got a lot of work in," Bochy said. "We have some coverage for them."

Lefty Steven Okert is also in town as a member of the taxi squad. He could be activated before Beede takes the mound.

Suarez is considered the organization's best left-handed pitching prospect and the staff believes he's ready for big league action. Still, this is a tough situation. If Cueto is put on the DL, the rotation will include three rookies and one player (Ty Blach) who was supposed to start the season in the bullpen.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. Jeff Samardzija will make a rehab appearance for the San Jose Giants on Saturday and should be activated five days after that.