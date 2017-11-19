Curry Scores 39, Warriors Fight Off Nets' Rally in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on November 19, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

After building a double-digit lead in the first quarter Sunday, the Warriors gave back nearly all of it before escaping with a 118-111 win over the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 39 points, with Klay Thompson tossing in 23 and Andre Iguodala 12. Omri Casspi, starting in place of the injured Kevin Durant, delivered 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Warriors (13-4) limited Brooklyn to 35.8-percent shooting while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: On a night when all 13 players contributed something to the cause, Curry provided most of the power.

Curry’s line: a season-high-tying 39 points (14-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-10 from deep, 7-of-8 from the line), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He played 33 minutes and finished plus-4 before fouling out with three minutes remaining.

Curry scored 13 points in the first quarter and 15 in the third.

TURNING POINT: After an Allen Crabbe jumper pulled Brooklyn within four at 16-12 with 5:04 left in the first quarter, the Warriors went on a 22-9 run, taking a 38-21 lead on a basket by Iguodala with 10:24 left in the second quarter.

The Warriors took a 64-42 lead into the half, led by as much as 28 in the third quarter and took a 98-84 lead into the fourth, during which the Nets got as close as four (107-103) down the stretch before the Warriors held on.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L ankle sprain) was declared out Sunday morning. C Damian Jones is on assignment with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Nets: G Jeremy Lin (ruptured patellar tendon) and G D’Angelo Russell (L knee surgery) were listed as out.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Wednesday in Oklahoma City, where they face the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4 o’clock, with tipoff scheduled for 5:05.