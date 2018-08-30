Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation - NBC Bay Area
Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation

By Diana San Juan

Published 3 hours ago

    Getty Images for John Varvatos
    File image: In-N-Out Burgers are served at the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit presented by Chrysler with Kids' Tent by Hasbro Studios at John Varvatos Boutique on April 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

    Many may argue that In-N-Out Burger has the most loyal customers. However, many of them are reportedly boycotting the burger chain after it donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

    According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, In-N-Out made the multi-thousand dollar donation Monday.

    The donation made its way to thousands of people’s Twitter feed on Wednesday and shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut was born.

    One Twitter user tweeted, "This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer... BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut."

    Check out some more Tweets below:

     

