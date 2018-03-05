DACA Students Rally in Bay Area for Permanent Protections

Students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and their supporters rallied Monday in the Bay Area to push for permanent protections. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

Students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and their supporters rallied Monday in the Bay Area to push for permanent protections.

The program temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation and was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals, easing the sense of urgency.

"This is home for me," DACA recipient Jafet Oidor said during a rally Monday at the University of California, Berkeley. "This is where I grew up and I consider it my home.

Oidor, 20, worries he may someday be forced to leave the only home he has ever known. The student moved to the Bay Area from Mexico when he was 2 years old.

Oidor, a student at Berkeley City College, is now a DACA recipient with a future in limbo.

Students across the country rallied Monday to demand protections for Dreamers.

In September, President Donald Trump said he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but gave Congress six months to develop a legislative fix. Those whose permits expired by March 5 had one month to apply for renewal.

A nationwide injunction in January by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco required the administration to resume renewals but does not apply to first-time applicants.