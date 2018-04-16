DA's Office: 49ers' Foster to Have Misdemeanor Dismissed

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will have a misdemeanor count of possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine dismissed later this month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

A U.S. District Court judge in San Diego issued an injunction prohibiting enforcement of the misdemeanor ammunition charge. The DA’s office announced, in light of the injunction, it will ask Santa Clara County Superior Court to dismiss the misdemeanor charge against Foster at the next scheduled court date, April 30.

The DA’s office on Thursday announced three felony charges against Foster: domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon.

The 49ers announced Foster will not take part in the 49ers’ official offseason program, which began Monday at the team’s training facility in Santa Clara.