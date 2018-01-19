DUI Driver in Deadly I-680 Crash Sentenced to Seven Years

The family of the three-year-old San Ramon boy who was killed by a DUI driver in 2016 believes justice has not been served after the driver received a seven-year sentence. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

The family of the three-year-old San Ramon boy who was killed by a DUI driver in 2016 believes justice has not been served after the driver received a seven-year sentence.

Yarenit Lilana Malihan, the wife of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of the 2016 crash that left young Elijah Dunn dead.

According to reports, Malihan rear-ended a car that was parked on the side of northbound Interstate 680, injuring two children and their mother and killing young Elijah.

“She knew what she was doing over and over over,” said Elijah’s grandmother, Christina Estrada. “Malihan was arrested and charged with DUI just three months before the deadly crash, but never had her license suspended. She wasn’t charged in Elijah’s case until she was arrested for allegedly being drunk in public eight months later.”

Although Malihan was sentenced to seven years, she will only be serving half if she keeps good behavior.

"This lady married a sheriff's deputy and get seven years and is only going to do 50 percent of that. Justice is not served," said Elijah's grandfather, Chuck Manoiki.

The family showed a video of Elijah in court and explained to the judge how losing the young boy has left them shattered.

“He was everything to us, he was the happiest and funniest,” said Manoiki. “He brought so much joy to our lives.”



