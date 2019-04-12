DUI Driver in San Pablo Crash That Killed 4 Sentenced to 137 Years to Life - NBC Bay Area
DUI Driver in San Pablo Crash That Killed 4 Sentenced to 137 Years to Life

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    Man Arrested in Crash That Killed 4 Charged With Murder

    The man investigators say caused a fatal crash that shattered a North Bay family last weekend was charged with four counts of murder Thursday in Contra Costa County court. (Published Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017)

    The man investigators say caused a fatal crash that shattered a North Bay family in 2017 has been sentenced on Friday to 137 years to life in prison on four counts of murder.

    Fred Lowe, 47, of Sacramento, will serve his time for the deaths of Daryl Horn, 50, of Napa, and his 14-year-old son Joe, as well as Horn's brother-in-law Troy Biddle and 13-year-old nephew Baden in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in November 2017.

    Jared Horn, 19, a pitcher on the Cal baseball team, was the only one in the car to survive.

    Prosecutor Derek Butts said Lowe should have known getting behind the wheel drunk could lead to tragedy. Lowe had two DUI convictions within the last six years and had his license suspended or revoked five times for DUI.

    Troy and Baden Biddle were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in San Pablo.
    Photo credit: Biddle Family

