The man investigators say caused a fatal crash that shattered a North Bay family in 2017 has been sentenced on Friday to 137 years to life in prison on four counts of murder.

Fred Lowe, 47, of Sacramento, will serve his time for the deaths of Daryl Horn, 50, of Napa, and his 14-year-old son Joe, as well as Horn's brother-in-law Troy Biddle and 13-year-old nephew Baden in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in November 2017.

Jared Horn, 19, a pitcher on the Cal baseball team, was the only one in the car to survive.

Prosecutor Derek Butts said Lowe should have known getting behind the wheel drunk could lead to tragedy. Lowe had two DUI convictions within the last six years and had his license suspended or revoked five times for DUI.