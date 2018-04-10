A Daly City man who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbing five banks in the Bay Area was a wanted suspect known as "Big Man Bandit," the FBI confirmed.

Gregory Vaughan, 50, was arrested Saturday after a San Mateo police officer saw the suspect's gold Cadillac in the parking lot of the Jockey Club at 2495 S. Delaware St.

Vaughan admitted to police that he was responsible for three robberies in San Mateo, one in San Jose and one in Campbell, police said.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail under $300,000 bail, according to online jail records.

The FBI, which had put out a news release last week with photos of the suspect, was involved in the case because it is a federal crime to rob any national bank or state member bank of the Federal Reserve System.