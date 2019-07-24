Daly City Police Search For Carjacking Suspect

Getty Images/iStockphoto A close-up photo of police lights by night

Daly City police are searching Wednesday night for a suspect in a carjacking Tuesday in San Francisco, police said.

A Daly City police officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were in the suspect's vehicle and they led police on a short chase. Then they got out of the vehicle and ran. Police said officers apprehended one suspect.

The outstanding suspect is black with short, dreadlock-style hair, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Police said he was last seen running toward the hillside area near the 600 block of Macarthur Drive in Broadmoor.

Police have closed north- and southbound Macarthur Drive as well as nearby streets. Police are asking people to stay in their homes if they received a call to shelter in place.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description of the suspect is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8092.