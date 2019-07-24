Daly City Police Search For Carjacking Suspect - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Daly City Police Search For Carjacking Suspect

By Bay City News

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Daly City Police Search For Carjacking Suspect
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    A close-up photo of police lights by night

    Daly City police are searching Wednesday night for a suspect in a carjacking Tuesday in San Francisco, police said.

    A Daly City police officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday.

    Two people were in the suspect's vehicle and they led police on a short chase. Then they got out of the vehicle and ran. Police said officers apprehended one suspect.

    The outstanding suspect is black with short, dreadlock-style hair, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

    Police said he was last seen running toward the hillside area near the 600 block of Macarthur Drive in Broadmoor.

    Police have closed north- and southbound Macarthur Drive as well as nearby streets. Police are asking people to stay in their homes if they received a call to shelter in place.

    Anyone who sees someone matching the description of the suspect is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8092.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices