Daly City Police Search For Carjacking Suspect

Daly City police are searching Wednesday night for a suspect in a carjacking Tuesday in San Francisco, police said.
A Daly City police officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday.
Two people were in the suspect's vehicle and they led police on a short chase. Then they got out of the vehicle and ran. Police said officers apprehended one suspect.
The outstanding suspect is black with short, dreadlock-style hair, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.
Police said he was last seen running toward the hillside area near the 600 block of Macarthur Drive in Broadmoor.
Police have closed north- and southbound Macarthur Drive as well as nearby streets. Police are asking people to stay in their homes if they received a call to shelter in place.
Anyone who sees someone matching the description of the suspect is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8092.