Wizards, witches and even “muggles” will be celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday Wednesday in Danville.

For the second year in a row, children of all ages will be casting spells, playing “quidditch” and taking potions classes. Other activities include the Harry Potter “story walk”, which will allow children to visit downtown businesses for the chance to win prizes.

The birthday celebration will take place at the Danville Community Center at 420 Front St. and the cost is $5 per child. Festivities begin at noon.

So, whether your kid is in “Gryffindor,” “Ravenclaw,” “Hufflepuff” or “Slytherin,” bring them over to the Danville Community Center for a day of magical fun.

Other Harry Potter inspired events will take place through Aug. 4. More information is available at the Danville Community Center website.