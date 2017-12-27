Danville Police Catch Man in Act of Alleged Home Burglary - NBC Bay Area
Danville Police Catch Man in Act of Alleged Home Burglary

By Bay City News

Published at 11:05 PM PST on Dec 27, 2017 | Updated at 11:43 PM PST on Dec 27, 2017

    A Walnut Creek man is in custody after officers responding to a break-in Wednesday morning at a Danville home allegedly witnessed him leaving the home with stolen items, police said.

    At about 6 a.m., Danville police officers were called to a home on Savona Court. The homeowner had called 911 immediately to report a break-in, gathered her family and fled the premises, according to Chief Allan Shields.

    Saleem Jaser, 27, was arrested by police when they arrived and spotted him exiting the home with the stolen items in hand.

    Shields attributed the quick capture of Jaser to the homeowner's quick thinking and collected attitude in response to the situation.

    Investigators believe that Jaser may be connected to a previous residential burglary in Lafayette, according to police.

    Jaser was booked in the Martinez Detention facility on suspicion of burglary, robbery, trespassing, child endangerment, grand theft, possession of stolen property and prowling. His bail has been set at $485,000.

    Police said anyone who can provide information about the case should contact Lt. Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or dmuse@danville.ca.gov.

