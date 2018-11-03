Danville Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating an officer involved shooting in Danville late Saturday morning, according to Danville City officials.

People near the scene say they heard multiple shots fired when the incident occurred around 11:03 a.m. on Diablo Road at Front Street. No officers injured, officials said.

"We will update as the information becomes available. Diablo Rd is closed at Front. Motorists are asked to avoid the area," the city tweeted.

Video posted on SnapChat showed officers descending on a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash at Diablo Road and W El Pintado.

No other information was immediately available.