Danville police were investigating an explosive device that damaged two cars in a store parking lot Sunday. (May 29, 2018)

Police in Danville are seeking the public's help in finding the person responsible for detonating a pipe bomb in a store parking lot Sunday.

Officers are looking for a person of interest who might know something about the pipe bomb that exploded and damaged two cars in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store.

Investigators say he was driving a white sedan resembling a Jaguar X.

No injuries were reported in the explosion, police said.

On Tuesday, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives teamed with Danville police to block off part of the parking lot as they collected evidence.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Hoekwater at (925) 314-3703.