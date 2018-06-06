Danville Student's Death Ruled an Accident: Coroner

It was a case that left a school in mourning and students asking tough questions. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Ben Curry, 15, was found at the bottom of the San Ramon Valley High School swimming pool last month. Many thought it was suicide, but on Wednesday the Contra Costa Coroner said the death was an accident.

An attorney for the boy's parents said they now want answers from the school district.

The attorney said Ben was a freshman and a well-liked, wonderful kid.

An autopsy report concludes Ben's death was an accident. The coroner's report said the school's surveillance video shows Ben getting in the pool with the rest of the kids during 4th period. He is seen going underwater, but not surfacing.

The video shows the rest of the kids swimming to the edge and leaving. It does not show any more activity until the next class when students get into the pool and spot the freshman underwater.

The family attorney said the district allowed rumors of suicide to circulate when the coroner's report said there was no evidence the boy intended to harm himself.

The school district in a statement said their message has always been not to engage in the spreading of rumors until police finish their investigation.

Danville police said their investigation should be wrapped up by Friday.