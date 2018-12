Dash cam video shows a woman swinging a bag and knocking a motorcyclist to the ground in San Francisco.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested after police say she swung a bag and knocked a motorcyclist to the ground in San Francisco.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. in the area of 20th and Valencia streets, in the city's Mission District. Police say Susan J. Ferreira was arrested for aggravated assault.

The victim, 30-year-old man, was traveling westbound on 20th Street when he was hit. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.