Punch Line San Francisco San Francisco's legendary Punchline Comedy Club will be closing in August, and owners Live Nation are already looking for a new home.

San Francisco's Punchline Comedy Club announced that it will be closing in August, but famed comedians like Dave Chappelle and W. Kamau Bell are trying to save the historic venue.

Chappelle and Bell will join San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin Thursday, 11 a.m. at City Hall for an announcement about the effort to keep the comedy club, which has hosted comedians like Robin Williams, Dana Carvey and Amy Schumer, from moving.

"Unfortunately the threat of eviction hanging over San Francisco’s historic, legendary Punch Line Comedy Club is NOT a joke," Peskin tweeted Tuesday.

The comedy club located on Battery Street, which was founded by Bill Graham, annouced its plan to move in August on May 7 after it was unable to renew its lease.

"Thank you to all the fans and extraordinary comedians that have helped make the Punch Line an entertainment landmark in this city!" Punch Line said on Twitter.

The announcement drew immediate responses from a number of well-known comedians, including Bell, Steve Byrne, Ali Wong and Moshe Kasher.

"This is heartbreaking for so many reasons. The Bay Area has changed so much but now it’s killing my past. This will always be my home club," Kahser tweeted.

Chappelle is also performing at the club on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the venue. The event sold out almost immediately.

Punch Line originally opened in 1978 as a dressing room for a rock club, The Old Waldof, and both venues were owned by another legend in the world of entertainment, rock promoter Bill Graham. It gradually became a well-known comedy club under House MC Bobby, drawing entertainers as well as fans of comedy from the Bay Area and beyond.