David West Announces His Retirement From the NBA - NBC Bay Area
David West Announces His Retirement From the NBA

West finished his career winning two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors

By Drew Shiller

Published 2 hours ago

    David West will not suit up for another NBA game.

    How do we know this?

    Because on Thursday morning, West announced his retirement.

    West — the 18th pick in the 2003 draft — turned 38 years old on Wednesday.

    He played the final two seasons of his career with the Warriors, meaning he will forever be remembered as "two-time NBA champion David West."

    West's two best seasons were 2007-08 and 2008-09 when he was an All-Star with New Orleans.

    Over those two campaigns combined, he avergaed 20.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting just below 48 percent from the field and 87 percent from the free throw line.

    In total, he played 15 NBA seasons — eight with New Orleans, four with Indiana, one with San Antonio and two with Golden State.

