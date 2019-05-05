After three weeks recovering and rehabilitating from a torn left quadriceps muscle, DeMarcus Cousins conceivably could return to the Warriors' lineup later this month.

So, too, might Damian Jones, who has been out since Dec. 1 with a torn left pectoral muscle.

Nothing is certain, but both centers are progressing well, with coach Steve Kerr indicating either might be available at some time this postseason. Kerr added that Jones will be cleared for contact next week, at which time he'll participate in 3-on-3 games.

"It's a possibility that he could be back," Kerr said of Jones. "And the same with DeMarcus. He's coming along pretty well, so we'll just kind of wait and see."

Both players traveled with the team to Houston for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

Cousins made the first playoff appearance of his nine-year career in Game 1 of the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Clippers. He sustained the injury on April 15, in Game 2.

Jones has been going through increasingly challenging workouts for a couple weeks now, but after four months on the sideline will need considerably more action before he could step into a playoff game.

"Getting either of those guys back, or both, will be good, but right now, we have to focus on what we got," said Draymond Green, who has played center in all three games against Houston. "We have more than enough to win it all with what we have now. Getting those guys back will be an added bonus if we can."

Neither Cousins or Jones is expected to play against the Rockets. Should the Warriors advance to the conference finals, one or both might be available. Should they advance to the NBA Finals, it's likely both would be physically cleared to play by Game 1, scheduled for May 30.