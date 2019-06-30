2 Dead, 5 Hurt in Suspected Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 24

First responders work at the scene of a deadly collision on Highway 24 in Orinda. (June 30, 2019)

At least two people died and five others were injured in a suspected wrong-way crash near Orinda early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, which happened around 1:50 a.m. along westbound Highway 24 between Fish Ranch and Wilder roads, involved a Saturn Vue and a Toyota Camry, the CHP reported.

A male passenger in the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The driver of the Saturn was rushed to a hospital with major injuries, but he was later pronounced dead.

Five males, who are believed to be in their 20s, were inside the Toyota when the crash occurred, the CHP said. They were suffered major injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the driver of the Saturn was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway when he collided with the Toyota, causing "catastrophic damage," according to the CHP.

The CHP said the driver of the Saturn may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota was not suspected of being under the influence.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact Contra Costa CHP at 925-646-4980.