Dead Whale Washes Ashore at Ocean Beach in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Dead Whale Washes Ashore at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

By Brendan Weber

Published 6 minutes ago

    Sarah Maria Curran
    A dead whale was found at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Monday morning. (May 6, 2019)

    A dead gray whale washed ashore at Ocean Beach in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to The Marine Mammal Center.

    The whale's cause of death was not immediately known. Officials plan to perform a necropsy on Tuesday.

    The whale's sex, age and size were not immediately available.

    The Marine Mammal Center on Monday said it has performed eight gray whale necropsies so far this year.

    At least three dead gray whales found in the Bay Area last month are believed to have died as a result of being hit by ships.

