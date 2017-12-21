A fatal crash involving a Fedex truck and a car is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Kris Sanchez reports.

A deadly crash involving a FedEx truck and a car blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lanes of the freeway reopened just after 8 a.m., about five hours after the crash occurred.

The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., according to CHP Officer Matthew Hamer. Details regarding what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but the truck's second trailer tipped over and the car overturned as a result of the collision.

"Due to the impact of this collision, there is quite a lot of debris on the freeway," Hamer said early Thursday.



The driver of the car was killed in the wreck, Hamer said. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials had to close all southbound lanes in order to complete a comprehensive investigation.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes while the roadway was closed.

Further information was not available.



