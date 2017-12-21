Southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Reopens Following Deadly Crash - NBC Bay Area
Southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Reopens Following Deadly Crash

By Kris Sanchez and Brendan Weber

Published at 5:11 AM PST on Dec 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:41 AM PST on Dec 21, 2017

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017)

    A deadly crash involving a FedEx truck and a car blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Lanes of the freeway reopened just after 8 a.m., about five hours after the crash occurred. 

    The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., according to CHP Officer Matthew Hamer. Details regarding what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but the truck's second trailer tipped over and the car overturned as a result of the collision. 

    "Due to the impact of this collision, there is quite a lot of debris on the freeway," Hamer said early Thursday.

    The driver of the car was killed in the wreck, Hamer said. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

    Officials had to close all southbound lanes in order to complete a comprehensive investigation.

    Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes while the roadway was closed.

    Further information was not available.


