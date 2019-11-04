A memorial in Orinda after five died in a Halloween night shooting.

Authorities in Orinda are looking into the possibility a deadly Halloween night shooting during a house party at an Airbnb rental was linked to a quadruple fatal shooting in San Francisco in 2015.

A victim in the Orinda shooting, Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch, is the younger brother of Lee Farley Jr., the man charged in the killings of four young men in San Francisco's Hayes Valley on Jan. 9, 2015, San Francisco police sources told NBC Bay Area.

Another Orinda victim, Ramon Hill Jr., also was being investigated as a possible suspect in the 2015 homicides. Both Tiyon Farley and Hill allegedly were members of the "Page Street Mob gang, police sources said.

San Francisco police are assisting in the Orinda investigation as to the possibility it was a retaliatory attack, sources said.

In all, five people died in Thursday night's shooting at a home in the 100 block of Lucille Way in Orinda. No suspects have been arrested or identified, police said.

In the Hayes Valley shooting four years ago, the four young men were killed while they sat double-parked in a stolen car in what was likely a gang-related attack, police said.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the victims in that 2015 shooting as: Yalani Chinyamurindi, 19; Harith Atchan, 21; and Manuel O’Neal, 22, all of San Francisco; and David Saucier, 20, of Antioch.