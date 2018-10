Getty Images File image

A man was killed and a woman was taken to a burn center in serious condition after a fire ignited in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. at 1310 Funston Ave. in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood, the fire department reported.

The fire was contained just after 4 a.m., according to fire officials.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.