1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting: San Jose Police

One man has died and another has non life-threatening injuries following a shooting, San Jose police said Thursday morning.

It is not clear where the shooting occurred. San Jose police around 1:50 a.m. responded to Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center after learning that the two men drove themselves to the hospital.

The victims suffered at least one gunshot wound each, police said.

No suspects have been identified or located, according to police. Specific details regarding the shooting and a motive are being investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to reach out to Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.