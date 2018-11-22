One person died following a reported shooting in the parking lot of a country western night club in Fremont Wednesday night, according to a report.

The shooting reportedly prompted the evacuation of The Saddle Rack night club, the East Bay Times reported, citing people who were in the area when the shooting occurred.

Authorities did not immediately confirm any details regarding the incident to the newspaper. NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Fremont Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

The reported incident comes roughly two weeks after a gunman killed 12 people at Borderline Bar and Grill, a western-style bar in Thousand Oaks, California.