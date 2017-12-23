Debris Fire in Fan Room Temporarily Closes Civic Center BART Station - NBC Bay Area
Debris Fire in Fan Room Temporarily Closes Civic Center BART Station

By Rhea Mahbubani

Published at 3:06 PM PST on Dec 23, 2017 | Updated at 3:12 PM PST on Dec 23, 2017

    Getty Images
    File image of a BART train.

    A debris fire prompted the brief closure of the Civic Center BART station on Saturday afternoon.

    BART officials said the blaze sparked in a fan room around 3 p.m., but no one was hurt or displaced.

    The fire was doused a few minutes later, but is under investigation, fire department officials reported on twitter. 

    Trains passed through the Civic Center, but did not make stops there until about 3:20 p.m., they reported. The station has since reopened.

    The incident caused a 20-minute delay in the directions of Pittsburg, Dublin, Warm Springs, Richmond, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City, acccording to the agency's Twitter page.

