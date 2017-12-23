Getty Images File image of a BART train.

A debris fire prompted the brief closure of the Civic Center BART station on Saturday afternoon.

BART officials said the blaze sparked in a fan room around 3 p.m., but no one was hurt or displaced.

The fire was doused a few minutes later, but is under investigation, fire department officials reported on twitter.

Trains passed through the Civic Center, but did not make stops there until about 3:20 p.m., they reported. The station has since reopened.

The incident caused a 20-minute delay in the directions of Pittsburg, Dublin, Warm Springs, Richmond, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City, acccording to the agency's Twitter page.