Hello, Deer: Fawn Hops in Back Seat of Marin County Sheriff's Department Patrol Car - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hello, Deer: Fawn Hops in Back Seat of Marin County Sheriff's Department Patrol Car

By Brendan Weber

Published 22 minutes ago

    Marin County Sheriff's Department
    A young deer explores the back seat of a Marin County Sheriff's Department patrol car. (May 8, 2018)

    This wasn't your usual suspect in the back seat of a law enforcement vehicle.

    The Marin County Sheriff's Department on Monday shared video of a baby deer exploring the back seat of one the department's patrol cars.

    The department said the fawn was in the roadway before it decided to hop in the vehicle, conduct a brief investigation and even take a sniff from a cup of coffee in a cup holder.

    "Hey sweetheart, can you back out and climb out of the car?" a person could be heard saying while the camera was rolling. "Oh, you're going to drink my coffee?"

    After a brief stint in the back, the fawn managed to squeeze between the center console area of the vehicle, leap onto the front passenger seat and reunite with its mother back in the wild.

