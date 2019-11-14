Tiffany Li, a Bay Area real estate heiress, posted $35 million bail after being charged with the 2016 murder of her children's father.

In the midst of calls for a mistrial, a jury continues to deliberate in the murder trial of Bay Area real estate heiress Tiffany Li.

On Thursday, deliberations wrapped up their 11th day with no verdict. The trial has drew international coverage after Li posted $35 million bail.

Li and her boyfriend are charged with killing Li’s ex-boyfriend Keith Green over fears she might lose custody of their daughters.

Analysts say the deliberations could be lengthy as the jury might be struggling with 350 exhibits and weeks of testimony.

"It’s not like one of those 'Do you believe the witness who said it happened or not?' It’s not based on something as straightforward as DNA," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Legal analyst Dean Johnson said it shouldn't be a difficult decision for jurors.

"I think that the defense in its opening statement very succinctly refuted every significant piece of prosecution evidence," Johnson said.

On Wednesday, the defense called for a mistrial after jurors indicated they had looked into phone data that was not considered evidence. The judge threw out the phone data and told jurors to disregard anything not in evidence. But a mistrial was not granted.