Democratic Congressional leaders held teach-ins Saturday in the Bay Area about what they see as the fallout of the Republican tax plan – or scam as they call it. Christie Smith reports.

Democratic Congressional leaders held teach-ins Saturday in the Bay Area about what they see as the fallout of the Republican tax plan – or "scam" as they call it.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the wealthiest people in the United States will see the greatest benefits.

“Eighty-three percent of the benefits of the bill go to the top 1 percent in our country,” she said.

Alongside Pelosi at the University of San Francisco, Congressman Mike Thompson said the GOP tax bill is replete with temporary, but costly reform measures.

“Any benefit that is going to accrue to individuals is going to sunset and be gone in a few years,” he said. “The richest people are going to benefit greatly and the corporate benefits are permanent tax benefits.”

In December, President Donald Trump touted the passing of the GOP tax reform package as a win for middle class Americans.

Pelosi also used the meeting to weigh in on vulgar immigration remarks made recently by the president.

“As we gather today, we can’t ignore the vile statement made by the 45th President of the United States,” she said. “His vile and racist words are still ringing in our ears, ringing in the ears of people across the world. His terrible disrespect for people brings tears to our eyes. But we must give voice to opposition to such attitudes.”