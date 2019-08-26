Democratic Presidential Candidate 'Mayor Pete' Visits SJ

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Visits San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Visits San Jose

Published Aug 26, 2019 at 11:47 PM

    Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, or "Mayor Pete" as he is called, was in full campaign mode Monday when he spoke at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 26, 2019)

    Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, or "Mayor Pete" as he is called, was in full campaign mode Monday when he spoke at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose.

    But his visit wasn’t about raising a lot of money, he said. It was about connecting with the people.

    "This place is really about the future, and I don’t only mean there’s a lot of technology here," he told NBC Bay Area.

    The visit, he said, was about meeting with grassroots supporters and to talk about issues like immigration.

    "People looking over their shoulder in fear of ICE raids are not experiencing security," he said, speaking to a crowd of about 1,000 people.

    Cheryl Hurd has the full story in the video above.

