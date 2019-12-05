Former San Francisco 49ers player Dennis Brown before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.

The 49ers announced on Thursday that former player Dennis Brown will replace Tim Ryan as the team’s radio analyst for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan was suspended for one game after the organization said it was "disappointed" in his Monday comments on KNBR. Ryan referenced Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s skin color as a factor that contributed to the 49ers defense’s difficulty in defending the read option.

Ryan issued a public apology to Jackson for his choice of words.

Brown, 52, played seven seasons for the 49ers as a defensive lineman from 1990 to ’96, and was a starter on the team’s Super Bowl-winning team after the 1994 season. He has served as an analyst on KNBR’s pre- and post-game 49ers coverage the past two seasons.