Dense Fog Blankets Parts of the Bay Area

By Bob Redell

Published 52 minutes ago

    Dense fog in Sunol. (Nov. 8, 2019)

    Some Bay Area residents on Friday woke up to dense fog blanketing their neighborhoods.

    As of 5:20 a.m., the National Weather Service had not issued a dense fog advisory in any of the Bay Area's nine counties, but the weather service said visibility in Concord, Napa, Petaluma and Santa Rosa was down to a half-mile.

    When driving through thick fog, drivers are reminded to slow down, keep plenty of space between their car and the cars in front of them, use low beam headlights, use wipers and defrosters if needed, be patient, and allow for extra time.

