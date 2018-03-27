Depleted Warriors Collapse Late in Loss to Pacers

Javale McGee and the shorthanded Warriors were unable to hold on against the Pacers.

OAKLAND -- The Warriors, four All-Stars short of a full squad for the second consecutive game, improved over the previous showing Tuesday night but still wound up with a 92-81 loss to the Pacers.

All 11 available Warriors played, with Nick Young topping the scorers with 12 points, and Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook adding 11 apiece.

The Warriors (54-20) managed only 33 points in the second half -- only 11 in the fourth quarter -- on 35.9-percent shooting from the field.

The Warriors outrebounded Indiana 51-38 but shot only 40.7 percent from the field and gave the Pacers 18 points off 16 turnovers, allowing them to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Young shot well early and Iguodala had some brilliant moments, but there was no more encouraging sign for the Warriors than Kevon Looney.

Looney’s line: 8 points (3-of-5 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, 1-of-2 from the line), a game-high 11 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and one steal. He played 28 minutes and finished even-0.

TURNING POINT: Though the Warriors led by as much as 15 in the first half and took a 48-39 lead into the locker room, the Pacers recovered in second half.

Indiana opened the third quarter with an 18-6 run, taking a 57-54 lead on a 3-pointer by Bojan Bogdanovic with 6:58 remaining in the quarter.

From that point on, the teams were never more then five points apart until the Pacers went on a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter, going up 81-74 with 5:52 to play and closing it out by outscoring the Warriors 24-11 in the final quarter.

INJURY REPORT: Warriors in-game: F/C Jordan Bell tweaked his right ankle in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.

Warriors: G Quinn Cook (L knee contusion) was listed as probable and upgraded to available. F/C Chris Boucher (L ankle sprain) and F Draymond Green (flu-like symptoms) were listed as doubtful and downgraded to out. F Omri Casspi (R ankle sprain), F Kevin Durant (R rib soreness), G Stephen Curry (R MCL sprain) and G Klay Thompson (R thumb fracture) were listed as out.

Pacers in-game: F Trevor Booker sustained a right ankle sprain in the first quarter and did not return.

Pacers pregame: F Domantas Sabonis (L ankle sprain) was listed as doubtful and upgraded to available.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Thursday night, when they face the Milwaukee Bucks at Oracle Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.