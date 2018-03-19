Depleted Warriors Put Up Fight But Fall to Spurs

The depleted Warriors were unable to keep up with the Spurs on Monday night.

Depleted from the start, the Warriors lost Draymond Green in the first half, rarely glimpsed Nick Young at all and still gave the Spurs fits Monday night before fading late in a 89-75 loss.

Quinn Cook scored a team-high 20 points, leading the Warriors in scoring for the third consecutive game, but received little offensive help. Kevon Looney totaled 12 points while Andre Iguodala and Nick Young added 10 apiece.

The Warriors (53-18) were outrebounded 48-36 and managed only two offensive rebounds, compared to 11 for San Antonio.

The Warriors took a 63-61 lead after three quarters but scored only 12 points in the fourth in losing for the fourth time in six games.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Once again, Cook played well. He was joined by Looney.

Cook’s line: 20 points (8-of-16 shooting from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, 2-of-4 from the line), five assists and five rebounds. He played 38 minutes and finished minus-6.

Looney’s line: 10 points (5-of-6 shooting from the field), eight rebounds, three steals and a block. He played 22 minutes and finished plus-9.

TURNING POINT: After a Looney jumper at the third-quarter horn gave the Warriors a 63-61 lead, the Spurs recovered and opened the fourth quarter with a 11-2 run, taking an 72-65 lead on a LaMarcus Aldridge putback with 7:11 remaining.

The Warriors trailed by double digits over the final 3:33, falling behind by as much as 15 points.

INJURY UPDATE: In game: Green left the game with 7: 13 remaining in the second quarter with a pelvic contusion and did not return. He underwent X-rays, with negative results.

Warriors (pregame): F Omri Casspi (R ankle tweak), G Stephen Curry (R ankle tweak), F Kevin Durant (R rib fracture) and G Klay Thompson (R thumb fracture) were listed as out.

Spurs (pregame): F Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the Bay Area Tuesday morning but don’t take the court again until Friday night, when they face the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.