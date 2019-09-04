Deputies Looking For Man Harassing Middle School Students in Castro Valley - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Deputies Looking For Man Harassing Middle School Students in Castro Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Places on Earth
    NBC Bay Area
    File image.

    The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported to be harassing middle school children in Castro Valley, a sheriff's spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

    On Aug. 26, two incidents in separate locations on Heyer Avenue were reported at about 3:25 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Students from Creekside and Canyon middle schools told deputies a man driving a four-door vehicle was asking them to "hop in and get McDonald's," the sheriff's office said.

    The man was described as a white male in his 20s, with long hair and a long beard, the sheriff's office said.

    No students got into the man's vehicle or were physically or sexually assaulted during the incidents, the sheriff's office said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices