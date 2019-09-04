NBC Bay Area File image.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported to be harassing middle school children in Castro Valley, a sheriff's spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

On Aug. 26, two incidents in separate locations on Heyer Avenue were reported at about 3:25 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Students from Creekside and Canyon middle schools told deputies a man driving a four-door vehicle was asking them to "hop in and get McDonald's," the sheriff's office said.

The man was described as a white male in his 20s, with long hair and a long beard, the sheriff's office said.

No students got into the man's vehicle or were physically or sexually assaulted during the incidents, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.