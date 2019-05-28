The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of masturbating in front of students outside Taylor Middle School in Millbrae Tuesday morning.

A female student reported seeing a black or Hispanic man standing outside a grey or white Honda sedan or a similar-type vehicle parked outside the school on Taylor Blvd around 10:40 a.m.

He reportedly pulled down his pants and was masturbating in front of her and another student, even making eye contact with one of the girls.

Both students ran back into their classrooms and alerted school officials, but the suspect took off in said vehicle before anyone else saw him.

Millbrae police searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

He is described as black or Hispanic, 20-30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark, short hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any related incident is asked to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at 650-363-4347 or call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip-Line at 1-800-547-2700.