Deputies Recover 6 Guns, Arrest Suspect in Marin County

Guns and tools recovered from a suspect on probation in Marin County. (March 25, 2018)

Marin County deputies arrested one person on probation and recovered six guns from a camper van parked on a street in Southern Marin on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, who was not identified, faces multiple weapons violations, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were patrolling the Southern Marin area Saturday when they noticed the camper van, which had been involved in other recent cases. The deputies saw two people enter the van, and knocked on the van's door to talk with them, sheriff's officials said.

One person was on active Marin County probation, and the other was on post-release community supervision out of San Francisco. As a result, deputies searched the van, sheriff's officials said.

The deputies located six firearms and several power tools inside the vehicle. They arrested one person and released the second person after determining they were not involved.