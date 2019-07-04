Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers investigate an assault and officer-involved shooting near Bodega Bay. (July 4, 2019)

A suspect who allegedly assaulted multiple people and stole a vehicle was shot and wounded by a deputy near Bodega Bay on Thursday night after assaulting a peace officer, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:10 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers and deputies were dispatched to the Bodega Harbor subdivision in Bodega Bay on multiple reports of a man assaulting people near Swan and Heron drives, sheriff's officials said. A deputy responded with the CHP, and they found multiple victims needing urgent medical help.

The officers and deputies also learned the suspect had stolen a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Witnesses directed the peace officers to the suspect in the 21000 block of Pelican Loop, where the suspect then assaulted the officers, and a deputy shot him.

The suspect and multiple victims were transported to local hospitals by air and ground ambulances, sheriff's officials said. Their conditions were not known as of late Thursday night.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area.