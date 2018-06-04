Derrick Johnson Should Benefit Raiders' Pass Coverage

Former Chief Derrick Johnson (right) will join the Raiders defense at middle linebacker this season. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Though many Raiders fans were disappointed the team signed 35-year-old former Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson this offseason — instead of bringing back the younger NaVorro Bowman — there could be a big upside to Johnson.

As the analytic website Pro Football Focus reported recently, Johnson last season showed he remains one of the best linebackers in the NFL in covering receivers.

Though Johnson may have lost a step or two in other areas, Johnson “shows no signs of slowing down” in coverage, wrote Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus.

“Johnson finished the 2017 season with a coverage grade of 86.0, which was good enough for seventh among 187 qualifying linebackers,” Cooper wrote. “The statistics that led to Johnson’s impressive grade are staggering, as he allowed a 74.1 passer rating when targeted, batted four passes and gave up a catch rate of just 55.8 percent (best among linebackers).”

Johnson has allowed just two touchdown catches over the past three seasons. His addition could be a huge boost for the Oakland linebacking corps that has been weak in pass coverage. Opposing tight ends have shredded the Raiders in recent seasons. Last season, says Cooper, “Cory James, Nicholas Morrow and NaVorro Bowman finished 30th, 27th and 15th, respectively, out of 51 qualifying inside linebackers in yards allowed per cover snap in 2017” and allowed five TDs. Each allowed more than 74 percent of passes thrown their way to be caught, noted Cooper.

Johnson, in fact, ranked No. 1 in the NFL among inside linebackers in 2017 with just 0.41 yards allowed per cover snap.

After signing with the Raiders, Johnson said he still has “a fire burning” to prove he can play at a high level.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes Johnson’s leadership, ability and experience will be invaluable.

“He brings a status at a critical position,” Gruden told reporters. “He’s got a great history in this league, been productive under a lot of different coaches, different schemes. He understands the AFC West, he certainly understands this rivalry and we’re just really excited to add him to our team.”