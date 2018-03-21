Details Released in San Jose State University Sexual Assault Investigations: Report - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
More Rain Ahead
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Details Released in San Jose State University Sexual Assault Investigations: Report

By Bob Redell

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Details Released in San Jose State University Sexual Assault Investigations: Report

    The suspect connected to a sexual assault investigation at San Jose State University allegedly put one man in a choke-hold and reportedly sexually assaulted another man while the victim was "black out drunk", according to a report. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    The suspect connected to a sexual assault investigation at San Jose State University allegedly put one man in a choke-hold and reportedly sexually assaulted another man while the victim was "black out drunk," according to a report.

    Fourth-year student Luis Venegas, 21, faces five felony charges related to the alleged attacks involving two men on the South Bay campus.

    Luis Venegas appears in court. (March 15, 2018)
    Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

    Venegas was arrested on March 5, two days after he allegedly made sexual advances on a friend in Campus Village A, university police said.

    According to the Mercury News, when the friend resisted, Venegas allegedly tried to choke him from behind. The friend fought back and called law enforcement. 

    Witnesses, Survivors Sought in Sex Assault InvestigationWitnesses, Survivors Sought in Sex Assault Investigation

    Police at San Jose State University are asking that potential witnesses or survivors come forward in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving at least three male victims. Anoushah Rasta reports.

    (Published Thursday, March 15, 2018)

    Venegas allegedly sexually assaulted another friend in the same dormitory back in 2014 and 2015 when that friend was "black out drunk," according to the Mercury News.

    The victim reportedly became suicidal once Venegas told him of the assault and was initially too ashamed and too afraid to speak with investigations, the Mercury News reported.

    SJSU Police Look for Witnesses, Survivors During Sexual AssaultSJSU Police Look for Witnesses, Survivors During Sexual Assault

    Police at San Jose State University are asking that witnesses or survivors in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation come forward. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published Thursday, March 15, 2018)

    A judge on Thursday denied Venegas' request to be released on his own recognizance. His bail remains at $210,000.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 408-924-2222 or Sgt. Justin Celano at 408-924-2218. People can also submit a report anonymously through TipNow at 408-337-2919 or sjsu@tipnow.org.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices