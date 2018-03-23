Elon Musk Deletes His Own, Tesla and SpaceX Pages From Facebook

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 07: Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Many of the world's wealthiest and most powerful business people from media, finance, and technology attend the annual week-long conference which is in its 33rd year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Elon Musk may have just deleted Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook - during an exchange on Twitter.

Musk was responding to Whatsapp cofounder Brian Acton's tweet from March 20, which urged people to join the growing #DeleteFacebook movement in light of the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal.

Acton tweeted:

"It is time. #deletefacebook"

In response, Musk tweeted Friday at 8:45 a.m.:

"What's Facebook?"

Twitter user @sedarsprofile responded saying:

"I didn’t realize there was one. Will do."

Moments later, the Facebook pages for Tesla, SpaceX and his own gave an error, saying: "content isn't available right now."



This story will be updated.

