Elon Musk Deletes His Own, Tesla and SpaceX Pages From Facebook

Elon Musk may have just deleted Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook - during an exchange on Twitter.
Musk was responding to Whatsapp cofounder Brian Acton's tweet from March 20, which urged people to join the growing #DeleteFacebook movement in light of the Cambridge Analytica data mining scandal.
Acton tweeted:
"It is time. #deletefacebook"
In response, Musk tweeted Friday at 8:45 a.m.:
"What's Facebook?"
Twitter user @sedarsprofile responded saying:
"I didn’t realize there was one. Will do."
Moments later, the Facebook pages for Tesla, SpaceX and his own gave an error, saying: "content isn't available right now."
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018