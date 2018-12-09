A disabled man suffered serious burn injuries in a two-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon in San Jose, according to the fire department.

When fire crews were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Lanai Avenue, they were told the disabled man was still inside, unable to evacuate, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said. Firefighters were able to rescue the man from the flames, but not before he suffered serious burns.

Firefighters started treating him at the scene, and he was taken to a local burn center, Cloutier said.

The severity of the man's injuries were not known.

Two other residents were able to escape the the fire, which was in one of the home's bedrooms, Cloutier said. Arson investigators were at the scene to assist in the investigation of the cause.

The majority of the damage was to the one bedroom, but the residents were not allowed back in the home Sunday night, Cloutier said.