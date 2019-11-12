Dispatch Logs Shed Light on Deadly Orinda Shooting

The logs from police dispatchers shed new light on the Halloween night shooting in Orinda that left five people dead during a party at an Airbnb rental home. Melissa Colorado reports. (Published 54 minutes ago)

The logs from police dispatchers shed new light on the Halloween night shooting in Orinda that left five people dead during a party at an Airbnb rental home.

The calls reveal the terror inside and where police were when the shooting unfolded.

Neighbor Jeanne Patrick, who lives yards away from the home where the shooting happened, called 911 twice before the shots rang out because she wanted a police officer to check on the noisy house party. She said both times police did nothing.

That night, Orinda had two officers out on patrol, but they were dispatched to Oakland to help out with an investigation connected to a violent home invasion robbery in Lafayette.

Melissa Colorado has the full report in the video above.