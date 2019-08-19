Nia Wilson (right) died after being stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. BART officials have identified the suspect as John Lee Cowell (left).

The District Attorney on Monday said it will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia WIlson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.

Cowell is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Wilson and her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, on the platform at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22, 2018.

He's also charged with a special circumstance allegation that he killed Wilson while lying in wait. Cowell is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.

A judge ruled this past July that Cowell is mentally competent to stand trial.

The trial is set for January 6.

