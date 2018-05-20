Dive Team Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Off Road in Castro Valley - NBC Bay Area
Dive Team Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Off Road in Castro Valley

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    A dive team and firefighters are responding to a report of a vehicle off the road in Castro Valley. Alameda County Sheriff’s official said it was responding to a car into a pond, and they’re looking for possible bodies inside.

    Alameda County fire officials received the report at 8:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

    Fire department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County sheriff's office have dive teams on the scene as of 10:50 p.m.

    No further information is available.

