A dive team and firefighters are responding to a report of a vehicle off the road in Castro Valley. Alameda County Sheriff’s official said it was responding to a car into a pond, and they’re looking for possible bodies inside.

Alameda County fire officials received the report at 8:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Fire department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County sheriff's office have dive teams on the scene as of 10:50 p.m.

No further information is available.