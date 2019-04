A Santa Clara County sheriff's dive team responded late Sunday to a witness report of a person underwater at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos, according to a county fire spokesman.

The incident, reported at about 4:30 p.m., occurred near the face of the dam on the lake side of Vasona Lake, Santa Clara County fire Capt. Bill Murphy said.

A witness reported seeing someone go into the water and not come back up, Murphy said.

No further details were immediately available.