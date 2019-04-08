Dog Mauls Man in Daly City Backyard: Police

Authorities in Daly City work at the scene where a dog attacked a man. (April 8, 2019)

A dog attacked a 40-year-old man in a backyard in Daly City Monday morning, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said.

The attack occurred around 7 a.m. along the 900 block of Schwerin Street, according to police.

After arriving at the scene, officers spotted the dog attacking the man, police said. Fearing for the injured man's safety, officers shot the dog, killing it.

Circumstances leading up to the attack were not immediately known.

Neighbors reported hearing yelling before they looked over their fences to see the dog attacking the man. Neighbors said they tried to help the man, but they were limited by the height of their fences.

"He asked us to throw a hose, a knife, but he couldn't stab the dog because his arm was too weak," Patricia Ochoa said.

The man was taken to a hospital after being treated at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are interviewing the owner of the dog, police said.