Dog Who Took Late-Night Swim in Random Napa Pool Reunited With Owner - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Dog Who Took Late-Night Swim in Random Napa Pool Reunited With Owner

By Brendan Weber

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dog Who Took Late-Night Swim in Random Napa Pool Reunited With Owner
    Napa Police Department
    Tug, a nearly 15-year-old dog, was found swimming in a random person's pool in Napa. (April 8, 2018)

    An older pooch who was found taking a late-night swim in a random person's home in Napa has been reunited with his owner, police announced Sunday.

    Police first learned about nearly 15-year-old Tug after a citizen called and reported seeing the unfamiliar pup swimming in their pool along El Nido Drive, according to police.

    Police arrived, put an end to the after-hours pool party and transported Tug back to the department.

    Tug, a nearly 15-year-old dog who was found swimming in a random person's pool in Napa, warms up next to emergency dispatchers. (April 8, 2018)
    Photo credit: Napa Police Department

    Before Tug arrived at the police department, dispatchers spoke with personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) and formulated a plan to drop off blankets at police headquarters because the dog's teeth were chattering.

    "Once in [dispatch], old man pup was greeted with love, blankets and some heat!" police stated on Facebook.

    Hours after announcing Tug's late-night swim on Facebook, police returned to the social media platform and said he had been claimed by his owner. Tug was microchipped, which helped in the reunification process.

    Tug may have escaped from his home after slipping through an open gate, according to police.

    Dispatchers in Napa pose with a dog who was found swimming in a person's pool. (April 8, 2018)
    Photo credit: Napa Police Department

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices