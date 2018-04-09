Tug, a nearly 15-year-old dog, was found swimming in a random person's pool in Napa. (April 8, 2018)

An older pooch who was found taking a late-night swim in a random person's home in Napa has been reunited with his owner, police announced Sunday.

Police first learned about nearly 15-year-old Tug after a citizen called and reported seeing the unfamiliar pup swimming in their pool along El Nido Drive, according to police.

Police arrived, put an end to the after-hours pool party and transported Tug back to the department.

Tug, a nearly 15-year-old dog who was found swimming in a random person's pool in Napa, warms up next to emergency dispatchers. (April 8, 2018)

Photo credit: Napa Police Department

Before Tug arrived at the police department, dispatchers spoke with personnel from American Medical Response (AMR) and formulated a plan to drop off blankets at police headquarters because the dog's teeth were chattering.

"Once in [dispatch], old man pup was greeted with love, blankets and some heat!" police stated on Facebook.

Hours after announcing Tug's late-night swim on Facebook, police returned to the social media platform and said he had been claimed by his owner. Tug was microchipped, which helped in the reunification process.

Tug may have escaped from his home after slipping through an open gate, according to police.