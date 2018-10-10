Dog Rescued From Submerging Truck in San Leandro Marina - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Dog Rescued From Submerging Truck in San Leandro Marina

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dog Rescued From Submerging Truck in San Leandro Marina
    Alameda County Fire Department

    A dog was rescued out of a vehicle that submerged in the San Leandro Marina Wednesday morning.

    Rachel Gray and her boyfriend were about to go fishing but couldn’t get their truck started. After hot-wiring it, the truck lurched forward, plunging in the water.

    Though the couple was not in the vehicle at the time, their dog Moo was.

    "He had to smash the back window, because it's an extended cab, so he had to smash it and his hands all mess up, but he called her and she came to him," said Gray.

    The Alameda County Fire Department towed the car out of the water and no injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices